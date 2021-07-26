Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,581,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 446,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,720,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,796,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $299.45. 21,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,228. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $299.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

