Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.07. 202,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.55 and a 52 week high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.