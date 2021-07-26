Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$78.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.36.

RCI.B opened at C$64.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.12. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

