Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) dropped 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

RROTF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

Get Roots alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.