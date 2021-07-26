Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $467.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $496.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.31. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

