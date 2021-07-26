Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR:VNA traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €57.62 ($67.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,368,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.