Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $29.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,180.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

