Royal Bank of Canada Raises Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,060

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 963.75 ($12.59).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 972.50 ($12.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 948.54. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Over the last three months, insiders bought 43 shares of company stock valued at $41,152.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

