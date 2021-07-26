Royal Bank of Canada Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$65.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.78.

PDS stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

