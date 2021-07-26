Royal Bank of Canada Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $222.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.80.
Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $219.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $155.63 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,756 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
