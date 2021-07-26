Royal Bank of Canada Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $222.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.80.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $219.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $155.63 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,756 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

