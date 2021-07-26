Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo (TSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.13.

TSE:SAP traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$35.94. 132,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$31.85 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

