Royal Bank of Canada Sells 149,163 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 149,163 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.68% of Hudbay Minerals worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 117,897 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

