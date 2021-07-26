Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,202 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,202 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.14 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

