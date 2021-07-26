Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,463 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.17% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 24.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQH opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.16. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

