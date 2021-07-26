Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$69,347.76 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52.

RY opened at C$125.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$178.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$129.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$125.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

