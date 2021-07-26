Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

