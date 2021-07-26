RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RPM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.14. 13,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,880. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

