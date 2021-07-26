RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $38.50 on Monday. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.