Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.51 $114.89 million N/A N/A Renren $18.11 million 14.90 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.57% 14.06% 5.94% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Renren on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

