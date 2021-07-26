SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0080 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $169,912.25 and approximately $69.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020478 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001498 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,186,634 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

