SageGuard Financial Group LLC Buys 229 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded up $14.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $658.29. 211,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.93. The company has a market capitalization of $634.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.02, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.