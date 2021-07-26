SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,519 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,071 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 652,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.