SageGuard Financial Group LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of DG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $229.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.47. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

