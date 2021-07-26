SageGuard Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.2% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.29. 38,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

