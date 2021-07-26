SageGuard Financial Group LLC Sells 329 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.68. 37,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

