SakeToken (SAKE) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $4,761.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00843324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084245 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,772,538 coins and its circulating supply is 99,350,598 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

