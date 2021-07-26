Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.13.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.76. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.85 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.