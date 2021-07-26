Savix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,131.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Savix coin can now be bought for $4.30 or 0.00011491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $280,591.35 and $297,131.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 113,720 coins and its circulating supply is 65,328 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.