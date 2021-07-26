Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

