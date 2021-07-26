Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 75,785 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMKR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,688,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,165,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMKR opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

