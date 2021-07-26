Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 67,300 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cameco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cameco by 256.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.