Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $856,000 Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth $56,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVA stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

