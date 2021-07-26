Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $888,000 Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $7,403,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $7,403,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $5,922,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $5,916,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.14 on Monday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

