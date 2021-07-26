Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 26th (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 26th. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha had issued 27,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $881,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $7,965,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth approximately $2,402,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

