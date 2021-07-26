Scrypta (LYRA) Achieves Market Cap of $104,133.59

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $104,133.59 and approximately $431.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00019969 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001492 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,500,519 coins and its circulating supply is 17,700,519 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars.

