Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the second quarter and current year have been stable of late. For 2021, the compnany projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.40 and $3.55. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 9%. Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing higher demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples, and surge in e-commerce demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. However, high debt levels and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

NYSE SEE remained flat at $$54.94 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,287,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.