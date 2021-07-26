Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to “Buy”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.37 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

