SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Insider Sells $194,324.00 in Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beau Standish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of SeaSpine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

