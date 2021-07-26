SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.