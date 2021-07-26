SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

