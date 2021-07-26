Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Select Medical accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Select Medical worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

