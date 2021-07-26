SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.26. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 3,601 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

