SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $118,860.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,638.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.17 or 0.06072058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.01300674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00357171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00591105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00351891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00274882 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.