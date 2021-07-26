Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.34. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,274,367 shares of company stock valued at $114,592,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.36. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

