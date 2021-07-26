Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.