Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

SMTS stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $429.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.