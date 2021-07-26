Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 17,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,351,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 350,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 447,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 285,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

