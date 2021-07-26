Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $81,872.22 and approximately $52.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022634 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,934,879 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

