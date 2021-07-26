SINOVATE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $241,277.00 (SIN)

SINOVATE (CURRENCY:SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, SINOVATE has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SINOVATE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SINOVATE has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $241,277.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SINOVATE Coin Profile

SIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. The official website for SINOVATE is suqa.org . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

