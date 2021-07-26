Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.